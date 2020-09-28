Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Yungblud announced on Twitter Monday a global digital tour that fans will be able to view starting in November.

Yungblud will perform in different cities around the world as part of the Weird Time of Life tour. Fans can view the experience online by purchasing tickets for any of the shows regardless of city.

Yungblud will kick things off in London on Nov. 16 before wrapping up the digital tour on Dec. 7 in Sydney.

The 23-year-old singer will also hold shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Munich, Amsterdam, New York City, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 12 p.m. EDT. Fans can pre-order Yungblud's upcoming second album Weird! to receive access to a pre-sale event. There will be a cap on the number of tickets sold.

"One of my favorite things about touring and seeing you all is the fact that I can experience all your different cultures every night. So I wanted to do as many cities as I could, bring a full-scale production, bring that rock and roll, and bring it right to you in your living room," Yungblud said in a Twitter video addressed to fans about the digital tour.

Yungblud said he will be performing new songs from Weird! on the digital tour. The album, which follows 2018's 21st Century Liability, will be released on Nov. 13.