Sept. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will release a new album called BE (Deluxe Edition) on Nov. 20, its label Big Hit Entertainment announced on Sunday.

The record, which will be available for pre-order Monday, will include the band's latest hit, "Dynamite."

"The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, 'Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,'" the label said.

"For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc."

The South Korean boy band is set to perform during a special "BTS Week" event on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this Monday through Friday.