Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Top is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 3, Taylor Swift's Folklore at No. 4 and the Hamilton soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 6, Big Sean's Detroit 2 at No. 7, Marilyn Manson's We Are Chaos at No. 8, Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love at No. 9 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 10.