Sept. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 2020 is gearing up for its official debut.

The K-pop group, a new iteration of the boy band NCT, shared a teaser Friday titled "The Past & Future - Ether."

The new video explores the idea of an "unconscious" world that connects people and their emotions.

"It keeps expanding limitlessly from the deep sea beyond the infinite universe," the group narrates.

NCT 2020 will release part one of its debut EP, NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1, on Oct. 2, with NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 2 to follow at a later date.

NCT 2020 released a first teaser, titled "NCT 2020 YearParty" earlier this week. The video shows the members wearing matching blue suits.

NCT 2020 consists of the 21 members of NCT, who perform in the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV, and new members Shotaro and Sungchan. The full group previously released the album NCT 2018 Empathy in 2018.

In addition to Shotaro and Sungchan, NCT consists of Taeil, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Ten, Mark, Yuta, Winwin, Haechan, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung, Johnny, Jungwoo, Lucas, Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang.