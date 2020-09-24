Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Yusuf/Cat Stevens performed his hit song "Wild World" from his fourth album, Tea for the Tillerman, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old singer released the re-imagined Tea for the Tillerman 2 last week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1970 album.

The new version of the album includes new lyrics and new instrumentation on songs "Where Do The Children Play," "Hard Headed Woman," "Wild World," "Sad Lisa," "Miles from Nowhere," "But I Might Die Tonight," "Longer Boats," "Into White," "On the Road to Find Out," "Father and Son" and "Tea for the Tillerman."

The singer wrote the original album after being sick with Tuberculosis.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.