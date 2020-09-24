Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon is gearing up to make its comeback.

The K-pop group released a new comeback trailer, titled "Keep Us By Your Side," on Thursday.

In the black and white teaser, the members of Pentagon deliver a monologue about sharing joy and sadness with others.

"The stars that shone in the pitch-black night sky. The hearts that were beautifully embroidered there like white flowers," the group says."

"Not all stories can be beautiful and sparkling, but there are days that I like. Our time that's still peaceful. Even when we're apart, we can share joy, sadness, pain and happiness. We remain here together."

Pentagon confirmed its comeback last week with the teaser video "I've Been Keeping an Eye on You." The group will release new music in October.

Pentagon's comeback will mark its first new music since its debut studio album, Universe: The Black Hall, released in February.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, YanAn, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group made its debut in 2016.