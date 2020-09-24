Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen is back with a new music video.

The 71-year-old singer and musician released a video Thursday for his song "Ghosts" featuring the E Street Band.

The nostalgic "Ghosts" video features archive footage and new clips of Springsteen and the E Street Band recording.

"'Ghosts' is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time," Springsteen said on Instagram.

"'Ghosts' tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart," he added.

The new video is directed by Thom Zimny, who directed Springsteen's documentary films Wings for Wheels: The Making of 'Born to Run', The Promise: The Making of 'Darkness on the Edge of Town' and Bruce Springsteen: A Conversation with His Fans.

"Ghosts" appears on Springsteen and the E Street Band's forthcoming album, Letter to You. Springsteen released a music video for the title track, "Letter to You," earlier this month.

Springsteen will release Letter to You on Oct. 23. He previously said the album was recorded in just five days.

"I love the emotional nature of Letter to You," the singer said. "And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in a studio, in a way we've never done before, and with no overdubs."

Letter to You features 12 songs in total, including three songs Springsteen wrote in the early 1970s but never released.