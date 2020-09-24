Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Armando Manzanero will be honored at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards in October.

Billboard said Thursday that the 84-year-old Mexican singer, musician and composer will receive the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award during the awards show Oct. 21 in Sunrise, Fla.

The award recognizes Manzanero's achievements in his six-decade career and his contributions to Latin music. He is known for writing such songs as "Contigo Aprendí," "Adoro" and "Esta Tarde Vi Llover."

Manzanero's songs have been performed by such artists as Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. He also served as a producer for María Conchita Alonso, Luis Miguel and Carlos Cuevas and other acts.

Manzanero will perform during the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which air on Telemundo. Bad Bunny and Ozuna lead the list of nominees, with 14 nominations each.

Previous recipients of the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award include Miguel Bosé, Carlos Santana, Los Temerarios and Emmanuel.

Manzanero received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.