Sept. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean singer YooA is back with a new music video.

The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Oh My Girl, shared a performance video Wednesday for her song "Abracadabra."

Advertisement

The "Abracadabra" video was filmed in black and white and shows YooA perform with a group of backup dancers. YooA wears black, while the dancers wear all-white outfits and white masks.

"Abracadabra" appears on YooA's debut solo EP, Bon Voyage, released this month. The mini album also features the songs "Bon Voyage," "Far," "Diver" and "End of Story."

YooA came to fame with Oh My Girl, which also consists of Hyojung, Mimi, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin. The group last released the EP Nonstop in April.

Oh My Girl is known for the singles "Liar Liar," "Listen to My Word (A-ing)," "The Fifth Season" and "Nonstop."