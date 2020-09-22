Sept. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 2020 is gearing up to make its official debut.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, shared a video Tuesday featuring new members Shotaro and Sungchan.

Advertisement

NCT 2020 consists of the 21 members of NCT, who perform in the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV, and Shotaro and Sungchan.

The teaser introduces the members and shows them wearing matching blue suits.

NCT 2020 also shared a group photo on Twitter.

NCT 2020 will release part one its debut EP, NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1, on Oct. 12, with NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 2 to follow at a later date. The group shared a timeline of events for Pt. 1 this week.

NCT 2020 will release teaser images every day through Oct. 1 before sharing new album details Oct. 2. The group will release track videos for "Deja Vu" and "Misfit" on Oct. 8 and 9, then a music video teaser for "Make a Wish" on Oct. 10.

The full "Make a Wish" video will debut Oct. 12 with NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1. The group will release the "From Home" music video teaser Oct. 18, then the full video Oct. 19.

In addition to Shotaro and Sungchan, NCT consists of Taeil, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Ten, Mark, Yuta, Winwin, Haechan, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung, Johnny, Jungwoo, Lucas, Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang.