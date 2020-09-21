Sept. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band The Boyz is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a new EP, Chase, and a music video for the title track, "The Stealer," on Monday.

In "The Stealer" video, The Boyz aim for the heart as they sing about chasing the elusive object of their affection.

Chase also features the songs "Shine Shine," "Insanity," "Whiplash," "Make or Break" and "Checkmate (Stage Ver.). The EP is The Boyz' first music since the album Reveal, released in February.

"Please give this comeback lots of love!! #forTheB," the group tweeted Monday.

The Boyz consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The group made its debut in 2017.

The Boyz is known for the singles "Boy," "Giddy up," "No Air," "Tattoo" and "Reveal."