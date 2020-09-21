Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Fleet Foxes surprised fans by announcing a new album for release Tuesday.

The indie folk band will celebrate the autumnal equinox by releasing the album Shore and an accompanying film.

Advertisement

On Instagram Monday, Fleet Foxes shared a video featuring images of flowers and nature and a clip of a new song featuring the singer Uwade.

"Please join us tomorrow, from 13:31 universal coordinated time, at fleetfoxes.co and wherever you stream music, for the release of our new album 'Shore' in its entirety, alongside the 55-minute Super-16mm film 'Shore' filmed and directed by Kersti Jan Werdal (@kerstijanwerdal)," the group captioned the post.

"Thank you to Uwade (@uwade.music) for singing this song so beautifully," the band added. "Happy equinox eve."

Shore will be available to stream at fleetfoxes.co and on YouTube.

Shore is Fleet Foxes' fourth studio album and the band's first since Crack-Up, released in June 2017. The band took a hiatus after the release of its first two albums, Fleet Foxes (2008) and Helplessness Blues (2011), as frontman Robin Pecknold focused on other pursuits and attended school.

In an interview with NPR in 2017, Pecknold said his time away after Helplessness Blues helped him grow as a songwriter.

"Anything can teach you lessons that you can apply to what you make," he said. "And I still feel that way -- I still feel like the more experience I have outside of music, the closer my music is to what I want it to be. It's just about chasing those experiences, and applying that to what you do."

Fleet Foxes is known for the singles "White Winter Hymnal," "Mykonos" and "Third of May/Ōdaigahara."