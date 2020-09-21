Sept. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS performed remotely in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The K-pop group performed "Dynamite," "Save ME" and "Spring Day" during the virtual concert, released Monday.

BTS filmed the performance at the record store Vinyl & Plastic by Hyundai Card in Seoul.

For its first song, the boy band performed its new, English-language single "Dynamite" for the first time with a live band.

"It's a disco-pop track that we simply want to share a great energy to everyone around the world," J-Hope said of the song.

BTS then performed "Save ME," a song from its compilation album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, released in May 2016. The group agreed that the live band version of the song was "very unique" and "different."

"It reminds me of when we were on a tour with the band. Those were some great times," Jimin said.

BTS concluded with "Spring Day," a song from its repackaged album You Never Walk Alone, released in February 2017.

"It's been the roughest summer ever, but we know that spring will come. So let's go together," RM said.

In a video Monday, BTS announced it has partnered with Epic Games to release a new, choreography version of its music video for "Dynamite" in the video game Fortnite.

"We will be bringing 'Dynamite' to Fortnite," the group announced.

The video, featuring all-new choreography, will premiere Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on the main stage in Fortnite: Party Royale. Party Royale is a new, no-combat social space where players can enjoy mini games or virtually attend concerts, movies and more.

Following the "Dynamite" video premiere, players can attend a "Dynamite (Tropical Remix)" listening party.

In addition, Fortnite players will be able to purchase a pack featuring two emotes choreographed by BTS beginning Wednesday. The "BTS Dynamite Pack" will cost 800 V-bucks.

"We're always looking to partner with talented artists who are interested in pushing boundaries and finding innovative ways to reach fans," Epic Games head of global partnerships Nate Nanzer said in a statement.

BTS released the original "Dynamite" music video in August. The group promoted tourism in Seoul in a new video released this month.

Break the Silence: The Movie, a new film following BTS on its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, will be released online and in theaters Thursday.