Sept. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the single album The First Step: Chapter Two and a music video for the song "I Love You" on Friday.

The "I Love You" video shows the members of Treasure visit a beach, where they play in the waves. The group is also seen performing an energetic dance routine in front of a screen showing crashing waves.

The First Step: Chapter Two also features the song "B.L.T. (Bling Like This)."

Treasure was formed on the reality competition series YG Treasure Box in 2019. The group made its official debut in August with the single album The First Step: Chapter One.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group celebrated the The First Step: Chapter Two's release on Twitter with photos and videos featuring the members.

여러분 ..!!! 곧 컴백곡 사랑해가 발매 된답니답!!! 삐로통통 깜짝 놀랄 준비 되셨나요~ 그럼 사랑해로 만나요️#도영 #DOYOUNG pic.twitter.com/n3EYypUcC2— TREASURE (@treasuremembers) September 18, 2020