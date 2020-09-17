Sept. 17 (UPI) -- British singer Yungblud will release the new album Weird! in November.

The 23-year-old recording artist announced the album and released the song "God Save Me, But Don't Drown Me Out" on Thursday.

"i cannot wait for you to fall into this world with me," Yungblud wrote on Instagram. "together let's redefine what it means to be 'different.'"

"embrace the strange. never settle for being anything less than 100% who you are, even if that's 15 different people all at the same time," he encouraged fans. "i love each and every one of you for exactly who you are."

"what does it mean to be weird? let's find out," he added. "oh... and btw there's a song out too #weareweird."

Weird! features 12 songs: "Teresa," "Cotton Candy," "Strawberry Lipstick," "Mars," "Superdeadfriends," "Love Song," "God Save Me, But Don't Drown Me Out," "Ice Cream Man," "Weird!," "Charity," "It's Quiet in Beverly Hills" and "The Freak Show."

In "God Save Me, But Don't Drown Me Out," Yungblud sings about not letting his "insecurities define who I am."

Weird! is a followup to Yungblud's debut studio album, 21st Century Liability, released in July 2018. He last released the EP The Underrated Youth in October 2019.