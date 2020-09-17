Sept. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon will make a comeback in October.

Next month, the K-pop group will release its first new music since its album Universe: The Black Hall.

Pentagon teased its comeback with a video, titled "I've Been Keeping An Eye On You," on Thursday. The clip shows Yanan approach a blank screen and then turn to face the camera.

Pentagon released Universe: The Black Hall, its debut studio album, in February. The album features the single "Dr. Bebe" and 10 other songs, including "Asteroid" and "Die for You."

Pentagon will release its debut Japanese album, Universe: The History, on Sept. 23. The album features Japanese versions of several songs from the EP Gorilla and The Black Hall.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, YanAn, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group made its debut in 2016.