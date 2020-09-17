Blackpink discussed the "easy" friendship they developed during "pop-star boot camp." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is looking back on its early bond.

The K-pop stars discussed the "easy" friendship they developed during "pop-star boot camp" in the October issue of Elle magazine.

Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were selected for the group after years of training at YG.

"We all lived together since the beginning," Jennie said. "After our training time was over, we'd go home together and order food, talk about how scary the teachers were, how the work was too much."

"And just like how kids at school become friends, we just got along," she added. "It was very easy -- we didn't really have to try."

Jennie was the first member selected for Blackpink, followed by Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé. Jennie shared her early impressions of her bandmates in the interview.

"She was just this young, tall girl with a perfect body," the singer said of Lisa. "She started dancing like a robot -- she memorized everything in seconds."

"[Jisoo] came in, eager to learn everything and catch up to everybody, which was really motivating for me as well," she added.

In addition, Rosé said she's "very proud" of Blackpink's global diversity. Jennie was born in Korea but studied in New Zealand, Lisa hails from Thailand, and Rosé grew up in Australia.

Lisa previously said in an interview with Billboard that the group "just clicked" as they spent 12 hours a day, seven days a week practicing singing, dancing and rapping in training.

Blackpink will release its debut Korean studio album, The Album, on Oct. 2. Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, a new documentary about the group, will premiere Oct. 14 on Netflix.