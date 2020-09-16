Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona will release a new EP in October.

The K-pop stars announced their comeback Wednesday by sharing a teaser for the forthcoming mini album, titled [12:00].

The video opens with a shot of a clock reading 11:59 p.m. in Seoul. The teaser then shows the time in other cities, including Budapest and London, before the clock in Korea turns to midnight.

"'12:00' Loona 3rd mini album [12:00]," the group tweeted.

Loona will release the EP on Oct. 19.

Loona last released the EP [#] in February. The mini album features the singles "365" and "So What."

Loona consists of Heejin, Hyunjin, Haseul, Yeojin, Vivi, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won and Olivia Hye. The group is known for the singles "Favorite," "Hi High" and "Butterfly."