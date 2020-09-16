Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Hanson singer Taylor Hanson is going to be a dad of seven.

The 37-year-old singer and musician is expecting his seventh child with his wife, Natalie Hanson.

Hanson shared the news Tuesday on Instagram.

"The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020," he wrote.

Natalie Hanson confirmed her pregnancy in a post on her own account.

"biggest little surprise in a long time. baby number seven coming this December," she said.

Actress Johanna Braddy, singer Brian Nhira and Oh! Joy founder Joy Cho were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations!" Braddy wrote.

"Amazing!!!!!!!!" Nhira added.

"Ahhhh congrats guys!" Cho said.

Hanson and Natalie Hanson married in June 2002 and already have six children, sons Jordan, River, Viggo and Claude, and daughters Penelope and Wilhelmina. Natalie Hanson shared a throwback photo on the couple's 18th wedding anniversary in June.

"our first anniversary Eureka Springs AR. 18 years today. love you @taylorhanson," she captioned the post.

In 2019, Natalie Hanson shared a family photo during a road trip.

Hanson and his brothers, Zac Hanson and Isaac Hanson, came to fame as teens in the boy band Hanson. Zac himself is dad to four children, John, Junia, George and Mary, while Isaac is dad to Clarke, James and Nina.

