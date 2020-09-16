Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced a new virtual event on Wednesday that will take place Sept. 24-26 and feature new performances along with archival ones.

Fans can watch each night of Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-Ality for free on YouTube. The event's complete schedule will be announced at a later date.

The archival performances will feature artists taking the stage from previous Bonnaroo festivals.

The featured archival performances include Alabama Shakes from 2015, Beastie Boys from 2009, Dave Matthews and Friends from 2004, Jack White from 2014, James Brown from 2003, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit from 2016, Metallica from 2008, My Morning Jacket from 2011, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats from 2016, Nile Rogers and Chic from 2018, Run the Jewels from 2015, Tears for Fears from 2015, The White Stripes from 2007 and The XX from 2017.

Charli XCX, Action Bronson, Denzel Curry, Hayley Williams, Chromeo, filmmaker David Lynch and many more will make new appearances during the three-day show. The event will also include conversations and other video content outside of music.

Bonnaroo 2020 was originally set to take place on June 11 to 14 before it was delayed to September and then canceled completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tool, Lizzo and Tame Impala were set to headline.