Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Tuesday of its video for the single "I Love You."

The teaser shows the members of Treasure visit a beach, where they play in the waves. The members are also seen skateboarding, shopping and playing the drums.

"I Love You" is a new song from Treasure's forthcoming single album, The First Step: Chapter Two. The album also features the track "B.L.T. (Bling Like This)."

Treasure shared a poster for The First Step: Chapter Two earlier this month.

Treasure made its official debut in August with the single album The First Step: Chapter One. The album features the songs "Boy" and "Come to Me."

Treasure was formed on the reality competition series YG Treasure Box in 2019. The group consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan.