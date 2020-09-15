View this post on Instagram

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber says his new single will feature Chance the Rapper.

The 26-year-old singer shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside cover art for the song.

The image shows Bieber walking along the side of a road. It also features the song's title and Bieber and Chance the Rapper's names.

"New era. New single. It begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper," Bieber captioned the post.

Bieber also tagged Chance the Rapper in the caption of a new selfie.

Bieber had posted a behind-the-scenes photo Monday from his music video shoot for "Holy." The picture shows Bieber sitting with director Colin Tilley, who directed Cardi B's "WAP" music video. Bieber is wearing dirty clothes and gloves.

Bieber released his fifth studio album, Changes, in February. He has since released the song "Stuck with U" with Ariana Grande.