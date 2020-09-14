Sept. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album In Life and a music video for the song "Back Door" on Monday.

In the "Back Door" video, the members of Stray Kids take over a building. The video ends with the group performing a choreographed dance routine with dozens of people dressed in white in the background.

In Life is a reissue of Stray Kids' album Go Live, released in June. The new version features the singles "God's Menu" and "Easy."

Stray Kids shared a highlight medley for In Life this month featuring the songs "We Go," "Wow" and "My Universe."

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is known for the singles "Hellevator," "Miroh" and "Double Knot."