Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Katy Perry was honored with the Impact Award at The Gracies, an awards show held by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

The pop star accepted the award Thursday for positive impact on society through music. The Gracies recognize media and entertainment created by women, for women and about women.

Perry performed her song "What Makes a Woman" at the event. The track appears on her recently released sixth studio album titled Smile.

"I believe that women are so strong and versatile and well equipped to take on so many different jobs," Perry said while accepting the award.

Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom recently announced the birth of their child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.