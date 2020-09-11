Sept. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kim Nam-joo has released a new video for her solo single "Bird."

The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Apink, shared a "special video" for the song Friday.

The new video shows Kim deliver a stripped-down performance of "Bird." The singer and several backup dancers perform a choreographed routine against red and white backgrounds.

Kim released the official "Bird" music video on Monday. The video takes place in a palace-like setting.

"Bird" is the title track from Kim's debut single album of the same name, also released Monday.

Kim came to fame with Apink, which also consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jung Eun-ji, Son Na-Eun and Oh Ha-young. The group last released the EP Look in April.