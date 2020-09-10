Sept. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taemin has released a dance practice video for his new single "Criminal."

The 27-year-old K-pop star shared a video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for his "Criminal" music video.

The video shows Taemin performing the "Criminal" choreography with his backup dancers. Taemin wears a grey top and black pants, while his dancers sport all-black ensembles.

Taemin released the official "Criminal" music video and part one of his new album, Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1, on Monday.

Act 1 also features the songs "Black Rose," "Strangers," "Waiting For," "Famous," "Clockwork," "Just Me and You," "Nemo" and "2 Kids." Taemin has yet to announce a release date for Act 2.

Taemin came to fame with SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group is on hiatus as Key and Minho fulfill their mandatory military service.