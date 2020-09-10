Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers performs from home in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter performed "Kyoto," "Moon Song" and "I Know the End" during the virtual concert, released Thursday.

Bridgers performed from a green screen set resembling the Oval Office in the White House. Bridgers wore a grey pantsuit, while her bandmates Marshall Vore and Harrison Whitford sported black suits and sunglasses.

"big desk energy," Bridgers joked on Instagram.

"Kyoto," "Moon Song" and "I Know the End" appear on Bridgers' second studio album, Punisher, released in June.

Bridgers said in an interview with NME in June that Punisher has taken on a new meaning since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"On the album I'm grappling a lot with my inability to be grateful for the moment, and this is definitely forcing us to live in the moment," she said. "There is no future to speak of -- even though there is, we won't know what that looks like yet."

Punisher is a followup to Bridgers' debut studio album, Stranger in the Alps, released in 2017.