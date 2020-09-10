Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Grammy Museum announced on Friday that it will be launching a new streaming service, named Collection: Live, on Sept. 17.

The service will include exclusive performances, interviews, live streams and content from the museum archive, which were previously only available for viewing at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Collection: Live will present on release day an interview with Billie Eilish, her producer and brother Finneas and composter Hans Zimmer about their work on new James Bond theme, "No Time To Die."

Unreleased interviews and performances featuring Selena Gomez, The Avett Brothers, Run the Jewels and more will available on launch day. BTS content will then arrive to the service on Sept. 24.

Collection: Live will cost $2.99 a month or $29.99 for a year.

"It's an honor to be part of this new series and to support the Grammy Museum, a place that had such a huge impact on us growing up," Eilish said in a statement.