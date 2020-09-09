Sept. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Wednesday of its video for the song "Back Door."

The teaser shows the members of Stray Kids perform a dance routine on the bottom floor of a building as people in white outfits watch from balconies on higher floors. The video also highlights each member.

"Back Door" appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming repackaged album, In Life. Stray Kids will release the album and the full "Back Door" video Sept. 14.

In Life is a repackaged version of Stray Kids' album Go Live, released in June. The group shared a highlight medley for In Life last week featuring clips of three new songs.

Stray Kids also released a "Mashup Video" on Tuesday featuring clips from different songs.