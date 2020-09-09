Sept. 9 (UPI) -- British rock band Gorillaz released their latest song, "Strange Timez," a collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith, along with an animated music video.

"Strange Timez" premiered Tuesday on YouTube with a video featuring the rock band's signature animated avatars exploring space in a flying RV while Smith appears via his face superimposed on the moon and a passing satellite.

The video features allusions to science fiction properties, including 2001: A Space Odyssey.

It marks the sixth installment in Gorillaz' "Song Machine" series, which celebrates the band's 20th anniversary. The Gorillaz Almanac, a comic book exploring the Gorillaz' visual history, is due out in October.

Gorillaz released their sixth studio album, The Now Now, in 2018. The group is known for the singles "Clint Eastwood" featuring Deal the Funky Homosapien and "Feel Good Inc" featuring De La Soul.