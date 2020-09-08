Sept. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a preview Tuesday of their video for the song "Wanna Be Myself."

Advertisement

The teaser shows glimpses of Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa posing. The group is also seen wearing coordinating white outfits while dancing in front of a pink background.

"Wanna Be Myself" is a special single set for release Thursday. The song will mark Mamamoo's first release as a full group in 2020.

Mamamoo's label, RBW Entertainment, said "Wanna Be Myself" emphasizes Mamamoo's "unique color and honest, confident character."

Mamamoo released its second studio album, Reality in Black, in November. The album features the single "Hip."

Since Reality in Black, the members of Mamamoo have been working on solo projects. Hwasa released her debut solo EP, María, in June.