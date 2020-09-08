Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Gorillaz are sharing a preview of their new song featuring The Cure's Robert Smith.

The virtual band posted a teaser of the song, titled "Strange Timez," on Tuesday.

Gorillaz will release the full song Wednesday. The group shared a poster for the song Monday.

"Coming up on Song Machine... It's @RobertSmith," the caption reads.

"Strange Timez" will be the sixth installment in the Gorillaz' "Song Machine" series. The group most recently released the song "Pac-Man" featuring Schoolboy Q in July.

"Song Machine" Season 1 celebrates the Gorillaz' 20th anniversary as a group. The band is also developing The Gorillaz Almanac, a comic book exploring the Gorillaz' visual history, in October.

Gorillaz released their sixth studio album, The Now Now, in 2018. The group is known for the singles "Clint Eastwood" featuring Deal the Funky Homosapien and "Feel Good Inc" featuring De La Soul.