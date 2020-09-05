Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Folklore is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth, consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 3, the Hamilton cast album at No. 4 and Nas' King's Disease at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 6, Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love at No. 7, The Killers' Imploding the Mirage at No. 8, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 9 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 10.