Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Thom Yorke of Radiohead has postponed or canceled all fall U.S. tour dates.

"Regrettably, the U.S. Tomorrow's Modern Boxes dates have been postponed until the new dates can be scheduled. The shows in Washington D.C., Chicago & Denver have been canceled," Yorke said on Instagram Thursday.

"Tickets for original dates will be honored and refunds for D.C., Chicago & Denver will be available from point of purchase," he continued.

Yorke has postponed his shows in New York City, Sacramento and Phoenix, indefinitely.

The 51-year-old had moved his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour from spring to the fall in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yorke's last solo album titled Anima was released in June 2019. Tomorrow's Modern Boxes is the name of Yorke's second solo album which was released in 2014.