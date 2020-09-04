Sept. 4 (UPI) -- SZA is back with new music.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video Friday for the song "Hit Different" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The "Hit Different" video show SZA performing a dance routine in a scrapyard. She is also seen posing among animals and hay bales on a farm.

"Ok imma sleep n disappear cus ya I love y'all thank you so much gn," SZA captioned a clip of the video on Instagram.

SZA also shared a snippet of other new music.

"Punch gon kill me but I'm in a sharing mood," she said, referencing Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch.

"Hit Different" is SZA's first music as a lead artist since her 2017 debut album, Ctrl. She released "The Other Side" with Justin Timberlake in February for the Trolls World Tour soundtrack and "All the Stars" with Kendrick Lamar in 2018 for the Black Panther soundtrack.

SZA said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she recorded "Hit Different" at DJ Khaled's house with the Neptunes as producers.

"I can't really wrap my head around the experience and I think more so I'm fangirling off of having a track produced by probably the most formative producers and artists for me when I was growing up," she said.

SZA is known for the singles "Love Galore" featuring Travis Scott, "The Weekend," "Broken Clocks" and "Garden (Say It Like Dat)," which appear on Ctrl.