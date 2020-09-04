Sept. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taemin is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, shared a preview Friday of his video for the song "Criminal."

The teaser features several dark and brooding scenes, including a shot of a bloody Taemin holding a stiletto knife, Taemin in handcuffs and Taemin with a plastic bag over his face.

"Criminal" appears on Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1, part one of Taemin's fourth solo album. Taemin will release Act 1 and the full "Criminal" video Monday and has yet to announce a release date for Act 2.

Taemin shared a tracklist for Act 1 last week. The album features the songs "Criminal," "Black Rose," "Strangers," "Waiting For," "Famous," "Clockwork," "Just Me and You," "Nemo" and "2 Kids."

Taemin came to fame with SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group is on hiatus as Key and Minho fulfill their mandatory military service.