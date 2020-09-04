Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Chloe x Halle recruited Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their song "Do It."

The R&B duo, composed of sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, released the new version of "Do It" on Friday.

"DO IT REMIX OUT NOW with the gang @chloexhalle @dojacat @yungmiami305 @mulatto," City Girls' JT said on Instagram. "I was super nervous about this release!"

City Girls' Yung Miami defended her verse on the remix after some said she "couldn't find the beat."

"My verse was for the kids & tik tok period," Yung Miami said on Twitter. "That's wrong y'all said I ruined the song omg."

That's wrong y'all said I ruined the song omg— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 4, 2020

"Maybe it gotta grow on y'all idk," she added.

The original version of "Do It" appears on Chloe x Halle's second studio album, Ungodly Hour. The album, released in June, also features the single "Forgive Me."

Chloe x Halle performed during the MTV Video Music Awards preshow Sunday. Lady Gaga and The Weeknd won big during the awards show.