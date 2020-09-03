Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Beastie Boys will release a career-spanning compilation album in October.

The band said Thursday that it will release Beastie Boys Music, an album featuring 20 of its greatest hits, on Oct. 23.

Beastie Boys Music will be available in digital format, on CD and as a two-LP set. The album features "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!)," "Intergalactic," "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" and other hits.

"Beastie Boys Music is coming out on October 23. It's a newly revised collection featuring 20 of the band's classics from their 30+ year career," the group wrote on Instagram.

The new album is a companion piece to the Beastie Boys' recent film, Beastie Boys Story, directed by Spike Jonze, and the 2018 book Beastie Boys Book, featuring photos by Jonze.

The Beastie Boys released its eighth and final album, Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, in 2011. The group disbanded following Adam "MCA" Yauch's death in 2012.

The surviving members of the Beastie Boys were to promote Beastie Boys Story at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, this year. The festival was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.