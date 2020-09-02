Sept. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its forthcoming repackaged album.

The K-pop group shared a highlight medley for the album, In Life, on Wednesday.

The preview features clips of three new songs, "We Go," "Wow" and "My Universe." The video also features footage of Stray Kids performing.

"This is only just a taste of our memories," the video concludes.

Stray Kids unveiled the track "Any" on Sunday.

In Life is a repackaged version of Stray Kids' album Go Live, released in June. The group will release the full album Sept. 14.

Stray Kids released a trailer for In Life in August. The teaser shows Hyunjin and the other members of Stray Kids facing off with two security guards.

Stray Kids consists of Hyunjin, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.