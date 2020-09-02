Sept. 2 (UPI) -- R.E.M., Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Tegan and Sara, Death Cab for Cutie and more are releasing unreleased tracks and covers for upcoming voting rights compilation album, Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy.

The album will be released exclusively through Bandcamp for 24 hours on Friday.

All of the proceeds will help benefit Fair Fight, a voters rights organization that promotes fair elections around the country.

Fans can expect the compilation to include never-before-heard songs, covers, remixes, live versions and unreleased demos.

Best Coast, Tycho x Ben Gibbard, Matt Berninger, Grouplove, Rostam, Soccer Mommy, Flume, Clipping, My Morning Jacket, Sudan Archives, Helado Negro, Jeff Tweedy, Sharon Van Etten, Weyes Blood, Thurston Moore, The Decemberists, Poolside x Todd Edwards, Jamila Woods, Robin Pecknold, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Devendra Banhart, Real Estate, Sylvan Esso, Josh Ritter, Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, Alex G, Frankie Cosmos, King Tuff, Superchunk, Jay Som, Angel Olsen, Gilligan Moss, Bhi Bhiman, Courtney Barnett and Preservation Hall Jazz Band are also contributing music.

R.E.M. will be releasing a live version of "Begin The Begin" from 1989 as part of the compilation.