Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated country star Kelsea Ballerini announced her new album, ballerini, a companion to her March 2020 release kelsea, and released the first single: "club (ballerini album version)."

Black River Entertainment said ballerini is "the follow up and second half" of kelsea, featuring the same songs reinterpreted by the 26-year-old singer while in COVID-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

"Kelsea carefully deconstructed each song and re-recorded everything with minimal accompaniment," the record label said.

The singer said the ballerini is "the other side of the same story" as kelsea.

"kelsea is glitter: bold and effervescent and dreams that are boundless. She's who I want to be. While ballerini is emotional, vulnerable, soft: observes her surroundings and chooses her words carefully. She's who I am. The album ballerini is the result of the wonder and gets down to the heart of it," Ballerini said.

The album ballerini is due out Sept. 11. The singer is is set to perform Sept. 16 at the ACM Awards on CBS, where she is nominated for Female Vocalist Of The Year.

She is also scheduled to perform Sept. 14 on The Late Late Show with James Corden.