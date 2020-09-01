Luke Combs is nominated for multiple CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Miranda Lambert has been nominated for multiple CMA Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday, with Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs leading the way.

Lambert and Combs are nominated for Entertainer of the Year along with Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Keith Urban.

Album of the Year will be decided between Miranda Lambert's Wildcard, Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get, Old Dominion's self-titled album, Ashley McBryde's Never Will and Jon Pardi's Heartache Medication.

Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen are up for New Artist of the Year.

Female Vocalist of the Year will be decided between Lambert, McBryde, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Underwood while Male Vocalist of the Year will be decided between Church, Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Urban.

Single of the Year will be decided between Dan + Shay's "10,000" hours, featuring Justin Bieber, Barrett's "I Hope," Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart," Lambert's "Bluebird" and Morris' "The Bones."

Combs and Pearce announced some of the nominees on Good Morning America from the the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Andress and Barret then announced the remaining nominees on the official CMA YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air Nov. 11 on ABC. A host for the event has not been announced. Underwood stepped down as host of the ceremony in December after 12 years.