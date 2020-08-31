Aug. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean music duo Super Junior-D&E is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The duo, a subunit of the K-pop group Super Junior, shared preview Monday of its video for the song "B.A.D." Super Junior-D&E consists of Donghae and Eunhyuk.

Advertisement

In the teaser, Donghae and Eunhyuk sport biker-inspired black and white looks. The singers pose with sports cars, and a group of people on motorcycles can be seen in the background of one scene.

"B.A.D" is the title track from Super Junior-D&E's forthcoming EP, Bad Blood. The duo will release the EP and the full "B.A.D" music video Thursday.

Super Junior shared teaser photos for the "B.A.D" video Saturday on Twitter. The pictures show Donghae and Eunhyuk sitting on horses.

Super Junior-D&E is known for the singles "Oppa, Oppa," "'Bout You" and "Danger." The duo last released the EP Danger in April 2019.

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.