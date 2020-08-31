Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Brandy and Monica will be facing off in a Verzuz battle on Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on Apple Music on Instagram.

Verzuz features two artists taking turns playing their biggest hits in a competitive and friendly manner. Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott took place on a previous installment of Verzuz.

"It's almost time......," Monica said on Instagram next to a hoodie fans can purchase from the Verzuz store. T-shirts are also available with all proceeds being donated to non-profit organization When We All Vote.

Brandy and Monica have a history together after appearing in 1998's "The Boy Is Mine," a track where the singers argue over a shared lover.

The song led to speculation that Monica and Brandy were feuding which then led to friction between the pair.

"It was not something that I would say was anyone's fault," Monica said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We all added to it and after a while it became real," she continued.