Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is celebrating the release of her new album, Smile, from the hospital where she gave birth this week.

The 35-year-old singer released Smile, her sixth studio album, on Friday, two days after giving birth to Daisy Dove, her daughter with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Advertisement

Perry shared a promo image for Smile on Instagram featuring the album's tracklist.

"IT'S HERE! IT'S REALLY HERE! I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face," she captioned the post. "#SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY (sent from my hospital bed lol)."

Earlier in the day, Perry teased Smile's release by posting a photo of a couple tossing their baby to each other during a hike.

"me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child #SMILEISCOMING lezzgo," she wrote.

Perry also remarked on Twitter how she was "delivering a baby and a record in the same week."

Smile features the singles "Never Really Over," "Small Talk," "Harleys in Hawaii," "Never Worn White," "Daisies" and "Smile." Perry released a new, animated video for "Harleys in Hawaii" on Thursday.

Perry and Bloom announced their daughter's birth Wednesday in a statement through Unicef. Bloom said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month that he's "so excited to have a daddy's little girl."

Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return as judges in American Idol Season 19. Remote virtual auditions for the season are underway across the U.S.