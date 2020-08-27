Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Country music singer Chris Stapleton is back with new music.

The 42-year-old recording artist released the song "Starting Over" on Thursday.

In "Starting Over," Stapleton sings from the perspective of a person who leaves their old life behind for a new beginning with a loved one.

"I can be your lucky penny / You can be my four-leaf clover / Starting over," he sings.

"Starting Over" is the lead single from Stapleton's forthcoming fourth studio album of the same name. Stapleton will release the album Nov. 13.

View this post on Instagram 11.13.20 Advertisement A post shared by @ chrisstapleton on Aug 24, 2020 at 4:25pm PDT

Stapleton shared a tracklist for Starting Over Thursday on Instagram. In addition to "Starting Over," the album features the songs "Devil Always Made Me Think Twice," "Cold," "When I'm With You," "Arkansas," "Joy of My Life," "Hillbilly Blood," "Maggie's Song," "Whiskey Sunrise," "Worry B Gone," "Old Friends," "Watch You Burn," "You Should Probably Leave" and "Nashville, TN."

Starting Over is Stapleton's first album Since From a Room: Volume 2, released in December 2017. He released the single "Blow" with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars in 2019 for Sheeran's album No.6 Collaborations Project.

In May, Stapleton postponed his All-American Road Show tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The tour was to feature Dwight Yoakam, Sheryl Crow and other artists.