Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Avett Brothers performed their song "Victory" while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest hosted by David Spade.

The Avett Brothers performed the song outside, next to a field of sunflowers on Tuesday.

"In the broom grass I would lie/ Glimmer in my eye, the sun smiled back on me/ From victory, I tried/ To match eternal light with how I lead my life/ Of course, I was forced to retreat/ From victory I accept defeat," the group sang.

"Victory" will appear on The Avett Brothers' upcoming album The Third Gleam, which will be released on Friday.

The band also released on Tuesday their new single from The Third Gleam titled "Back Into The Light."