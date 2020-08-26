Tim McGraw (R) and his wife Faith Hill performing on "Today" on November 2017. McGraw will perform at the 2020 ACM Awards, along with Miranda Lambert and more. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Miranda Lambert will perform at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and more are set to perform during the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sept. 16.

Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi will also perform at the awards show.

The ACM Awards will take place in Nashville across three different locations including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Morris will perform "To Hell & Back" at the Ryman Auditorium, which will also house Ballerini performing "Hole in the Bottle," Barrett performing "I Hope," Old Dominion performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Rhett performing "Beer Can't Fix" with Pardi.

McGraw will be performing "I Called Mama" at the Bluebird Cafe, which will also house Lambert performing "Bluebird" with songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, Allen performing "Make Me Want To" and Combs performing "Better Together."

Artists that will be performing from the Grand Ole Opry House will be announced at a later time.

Tenille Townes and Riley Green, who won New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year, respectively, are also set to perform.

The ACM Awards will air on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT and will be available to stream on CBS All Access. Keith Urban is serving as host.

Morris and Rhett lead all nominees with five nominations each.