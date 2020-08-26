Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and more are set to perform during the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sept. 16.
Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi will also perform at the awards show.
The ACM Awards will take place in Nashville across three different locations including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.
Morris will perform "To Hell & Back" at the Ryman Auditorium, which will also house Ballerini performing "Hole in the Bottle," Barrett performing "I Hope," Old Dominion performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Rhett performing "Beer Can't Fix" with Pardi.
McGraw will be performing "I Called Mama" at the Bluebird Cafe, which will also house Lambert performing "Bluebird" with songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, Allen performing "Make Me Want To" and Combs performing "Better Together."
Artists that will be performing from the Grand Ole Opry House will be announced at a later time.
Tenille Townes and Riley Green, who won New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year, respectively, are also set to perform.
The ACM Awards will air on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT and will be available to stream on CBS All Access. Keith Urban is serving as host.
Morris and Rhett lead all nominees with five nominations each.
Moments from Miranda Lambert's career
Miranda Lambert attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2005. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo
Lambert arrives for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2007. Lambert was named
Best New Female Vocalist. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo
Lambert won
Album of the Year for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 18, 2008. Photo by Daniel Gluskoter/UPI | License Photo
Lambert performs at
the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 12, 2008. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Lambert won
Top Female Vocalist, Album of the Year and Video of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 18, 2010. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
Lambert (L) hugs presenter Loretta Lynn after winning
Female Vocalist of the Year Award during the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 10, 2010. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Lambert performed
during "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live - Countdown to the Music's Biggest Night" event in Los Angeles on December 1, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lambert arrives for the Kennedy Center honorees Artist's Dinner at the United States Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 4, 2010. Pool photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo
Lambert won Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. She also performed
during the show. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Lambert won four awards
at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2011. Lambert retained her crown as top female vocalist and her wistful tune, "The House That Built Me," was honored for Single, Song and Video of the Year at the 46th annual awards ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lambert performs at the Country Music Association Music Festival in Nashville on June 12, 2011. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Lambert (L) won Female Vocalist of the Year and her husband at the time, Blake Shelton, won Male Vocalist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, 2011. The couple got married
in May that year. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Lambert (L) and Blake Shelton perform "God Bless America" at Super Bowl XLVI on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lambert appears backstage with the awards
she garnered for Album of the Year for "Four the Record" and Female Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 1, 2012. Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Lambert performs with the Pistol Annies at the Country Music Association Music Festival in Nashville on June 7, 2012. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Lambert, winner of Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, and Shelton, winner of Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, pose with their trophies
backstage at the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 1, 2012. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Lambert performs
during the Country Music Association Music Festival in Nashville on June 6, 2013. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, Single Record of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards
in Las Vegas on April 6, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lambert won
Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Album of the Year at the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 6, 2014. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Lambert won
Best Country Album for "Platinum" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Lambert holds the awards
for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Single Record of the Year as producer and singer and the Milestone trophy backstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas, on April 19, 2015. In July that year, Lambert split from husband
Blake Shelton after 10 years together. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lambert performs onstage during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 8, 2017. She also took home the award
for Best Female Vocalist. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Lambert, winner of the awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Tin Man" (C), appears backstage with Jack Ingram (L) and Jon Randall at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lambert (L) and husband,
Brendan McLoughlin, attend the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. The couple married in February that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lambert performs at
the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 13, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo