Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Beyoncé recruited her 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and several celebrity pals for her "Brown Skin Girl" music video.
The 38-year-old singer shared a video for the song Monday following its debut in Black is King, her visual album released on Disney+ in July.
"Brown Skin Girl" features vocals by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn and WizKid. The video features appearances from Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and other stars.
"Brown skin girl / Your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / Never trade you for anybody else," Beyoncé sings.
The "Brown Skin Girl" video takes place at a debutante ball. Beyoncé said in a statement Monday on Good Morning America that the song and video celebrate Black identity and beauty.
"It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown, and wanted every character to be shot in a regal light," the singer said.
"It was important that we're all in this together and we all are celebrating each other," she added of the video, directed by Jenn Nkiru.
Black is King is a visual album inspired by Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift. Beyoncé released The Lion King: The Gift in 2019 for Disney's Lion King remake. She voiced Nala in the 2019 film.
Beyoncé released a music video for "Already," another song from Black is King, in July ahead of the album's premiere on Disney+.
Beyoncé has three children -- Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir -- with her husband, rapper and music producer Jay Z.
Moments from Beyonce's career
Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards
in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo
Destiny's Child, left to right, Kelly Rowlands, Beyonce and Michelle Williams, perform for a near capacity crowd in Vancouver on September 26, 2001. The group said goodbye
in 2005, but continue to make appearances together with Beyonce, including at Coachella
and Super Bowl halftime
. Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Beyonce (L) and Michael Caine pose at the premiere of "Austin Powers in Goldmember"
in New York City on July 24, 2002. Beyonce portrayed Foxxy Cleopatra in the film. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce won
four awards, including Hot 100 Female Artist of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, December 12, 2003. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce performs the nation anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII
on February 1, 2004. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce won
five Grammys at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2004. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Jay-Z (L) and his girlfriend at the time, Beyonce, pose for pictures at the MTV Video Music Awards in Miami on August 29, 2004. The couple would marry
in 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Rowland, Williams and Beyonce, members of the singing group Destiny's Child hold replica plaques of their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during an unveiling ceremony
in Los Angeles on March 28, 2006. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Beyonce arrives for the premiere of the "Dreamgirls," in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 11, 2006. She portrayed Deena Jones and the film would go on to receive Oscar
, Golden Globes
and NAACP Image
honors, as well as the No. 1
soundtrack. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce holds her Grammy for "B'Day" at the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 11, 2007. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce arrives at the Academy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 25, 2007. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce won
the International Artist Award of Excellence at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Solange Knowles (L) arrives with her sister, Beyonce, at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008. Later that year, Beyonce would share how proud she is of her sister's success
in the music industry. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
First lady Michelle Obama (L) dances with U.S. President Barack Obama as Beyonce sings at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2009. Beyonce also performed
for the president's second inauguration in 2013. Photo by Suzanne Day/U.S. Air Force | License Photo
Beyonce arrives at the Academy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 22, 2009. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce performs "Ave Maria" the BET Awards
in Los Angeles on June 28, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce arrives in the press room for the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on September 13, 2009. The show highlighted Beyonce's win
of Video of the Year for "Single Ladies" and Kanye West infamously interrupting Taylor Swift claiming Beyonce deserved the prize for Best Female Video. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce won
six awards at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce performs during the taping
of “Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular” in Chicago on May 17. 2011. Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce, pregnant with her first child, makes her announcement
as she arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce (R) and her mother Tina Knowles attend the launch of their clothing line "House Of Derion" at Selfridges in London on September 17, 2011. Beyonce would go on to launch Ivy Park
in 2016. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce performs "I Was Here" at the U.N. for World Humanitarian Day in the General Assembly Hall at the United Nations in New York City on August 10, 2012. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Beyonce (L) sings the national anthem after U.S. President Barack Obama is sworn-in during his public inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce performs during the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show at the in New Orleans on February 3, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce appears backstage with the Grammy she won at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce appears backstage at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce preforms at the MTV Video Music Awards Inglewood, Calif., on August 24, 2014. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce poses with her awards backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 24, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce wins awards
for Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Surround Sound Album at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce perform onstage
during the "Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star Grammy Salute" in Los Angeles on February 10, 2015. Later that year, Beyonce and Sheeran headlined
the 2015 Global Citizen Festival. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce arrives
on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce (L) performs
with Bruno Mars during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show which celebrated the past, present and future in Santa Clara, Calif., on February 7, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in New York City on May 2, 2016. Later that year, Beyonce performed
her song "Daddy Lessons" with the Dixie Chicks at the Country Music Awards. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce appears backstage while pregnant with twins
with her awards
for Best Music Video for "Formation" and Best Urban Contemporary Album for
"Lemonade" during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. In 2019, Beyonce released a live album and documentary featuring her trailblazing Coachella
performance. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Beyonce attends the premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Beyonce provided her voice
for the role of Nala, as well as the film's soundtrack. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo